Colonial Trust Advisors Increases Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,939 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 69.3% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,843 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 27.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,903 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,656 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Lamphere purchased 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $259.86 per share, with a total value of $157,735.02. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,271.82. This trade represents a 32.29 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of NSC opened at $222.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.11. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $201.63 and a 12-month high of $277.60.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.07. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 20.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $289.00 to $256.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $298.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $292.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $293.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.68.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

