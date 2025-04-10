Colonial Trust Advisors Has $4.83 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Colonial Trust Advisors reduced its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,873 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,578,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,516,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,384 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,901,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,279,742,000 after buying an additional 760,043 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,261,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,644,674,000 after buying an additional 3,157,923 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,455,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,513,894,000 after buying an additional 265,708 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $1,289,544,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $75.48 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $61.01 and a 52-week high of $84.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $136.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $261,713.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,152.32. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,181,690.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 513,081 shares of company stock valued at $41,903,066. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

