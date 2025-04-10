Colonial Trust Advisors Has $3.44 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock opened at $285.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.88. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $210.71 and a fifty-two week high of $289.13. The company has a market cap of $85.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.17.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.