Colonial Trust Advisors Has $2.15 Million Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Colonial Trust Advisors trimmed its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,609 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Diageo were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diageo by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 15,487 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diageo by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DEO opened at $107.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $100.72 and a 52 week high of $144.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.01.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.42%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

