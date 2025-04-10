Colonial Trust Advisors Cuts Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Colonial Trust Advisors reduced its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in CME Group were worth $5,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,107,389,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $871,063,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 70.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,427,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,119 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,435,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,671,000 after purchasing an additional 996,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $223,967,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Julie Winkler sold 11,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total transaction of $2,888,378.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,085.45. This represents a 34.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 3,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.47, for a total value of $997,872.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,046 shares in the company, valued at $6,774,211.62. This represents a 12.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,076 shares of company stock valued at $6,871,496 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CME Group from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $301.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on CME Group from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on CME Group from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.80.

CME Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CME opened at $254.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $190.70 and a one year high of $273.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $254.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.51.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 57.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.71%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

