Colonial Trust Advisors Cuts Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Colonial Trust Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up 1.4% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $16,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,892,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (down from $345.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $1,419,570.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,560.58. This represents a 23.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter L. Nelson sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.50, for a total value of $181,706.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 719 shares in the company, valued at $221,811.50. This represents a 45.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $4,842,604. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 8.6 %

Shares of APD opened at $270.08 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.53 and a 52 week high of $341.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $60.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $300.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.05.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.27). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 31.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

