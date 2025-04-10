Colonial Trust Advisors Acquires 7,615 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 54,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 40,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $55.90 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $85.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.63.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.