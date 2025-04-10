Colonial Trust Advisors Acquires 18,493 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 200,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,493 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCQ. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Kades & Cheifetz LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 14,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 44,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCQ opened at $19.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average of $19.47. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $19.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.0668 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

