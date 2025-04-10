Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Stock Price

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OWL. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.75 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

OWL stock opened at $18.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.89, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.31. Blue Owl Capital has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. Research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OWL. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 13.6% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 59,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,452,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,632,000 after purchasing an additional 449,066 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 442,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after purchasing an additional 19,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 7.4% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 52,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

