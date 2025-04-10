Cidara Therapeutics’ (CDTX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 106.61% from the company’s previous close.

CDTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cidara Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Citizens Jmp began coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities set a $46.00 price objective on Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cidara Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.14.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Performance

CDTX traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.94. The stock had a trading volume of 22,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,247. The stock has a market cap of $185.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.89. Cidara Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $28.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average of $18.93.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.28) by ($0.10). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 289.05% and a negative return on equity of 69.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics will post -8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cidara Therapeutics news, COO Shane Ward sold 1,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $36,541.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,241.04. The trade was a 10.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leslie Tari sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $38,935.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,081.40. This represents a 9.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDTX. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $165,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $339,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $419,000. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

