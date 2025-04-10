Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target Lowered to $133.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $154.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Redburn Atlantic raised Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.15.

CHH traded down $4.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.43. 210,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,782. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $157.86.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $389.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 472.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

In other Choice Hotels International news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total value of $519,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,219,797.90. This represents a 4.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,780 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $257,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,821.60. The trade was a 5.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 836.2% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

