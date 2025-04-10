Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by F M Investments LLC

F M Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,379 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.53.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $145.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.99 and a 200 day moving average of $153.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $133.88 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The firm has a market cap of $256.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.37%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

