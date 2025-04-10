Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Increased by Blue Edge Capital LLC

Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $3,017,750,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,036,302,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Chevron by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,496,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,389,380,000 after buying an additional 2,432,756 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 8,806,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,323,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,262 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,027,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,176,579,000 after acquiring an additional 964,426 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,192.50. The trade was a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 6.5 %

Chevron stock opened at $145.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.88 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.53.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

