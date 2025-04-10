Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Receives “Underperform” Rating from BNP Paribas

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by analysts at BNP Paribas in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $290.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 16.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CHTR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Charter Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $389.06.

Charter Communications stock opened at $346.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The stock has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $236.08 and a 12 month high of $415.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $358.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.48.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 9.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 38.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1,283.3% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

