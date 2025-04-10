Chardan Capital Has Lowered Expectations for Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) Stock Price

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

LXEO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Leerink Partners dropped their target price on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lexeo Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

Lexeo Therapeutics Stock Up 29.7 %

NASDAQ LXEO opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $78.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.52. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $19.50.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.09. Equities analysts forecast that Lexeo Therapeutics will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lexeo Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXEO. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $11,307,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Lexeo Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,339,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,508,000 after buying an additional 576,059 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,665,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Lexeo Therapeutics by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 750,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 379,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP grew its position in Lexeo Therapeutics by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Lexeo Therapeutics Company Profile

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

