Cerity Partners LLC Sells 69 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $13,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 2,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,352,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth $325,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVB shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.40.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of AVB opened at $200.46 on Thursday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.40 and a twelve month high of $239.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.03). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.23%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

