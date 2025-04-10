Cerity Partners LLC Raises Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,616 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $12,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $30.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $34.29.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 69.59%. The firm had revenue of $976.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.29 million. Sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.58%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VICI. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.63.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

