Cerity Partners LLC Buys 21,412 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,087,268 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,412 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Huntington Bancshares worth $17,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 17,533.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 69,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $1,013,520.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 453,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,647,402.43. This represents a 13.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 38,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $552,925.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,538 shares in the company, valued at $4,825,036.44. The trade was a 10.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,151 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average is $16.07. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on HBAN. Robert W. Baird raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.94.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

