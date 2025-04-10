Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 81.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,543 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 2,889.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th.

In other Century Aluminum news, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $49,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,019.17. This represents a 3.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CENX stock opened at $15.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.13. Century Aluminum has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 2.56.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

