CenterBook Partners LP Sells 73,749 Shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

CenterBook Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 73,749 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP owned 0.59% of Consolidated Water worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CWCO. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,833,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 54.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 105,711 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter worth $849,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 284.8% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 43,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 32,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after buying an additional 20,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Consolidated Water stock opened at $23.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $375.60 million, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.86. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $30.32.

Consolidated Water Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Mctaggart sold 2,000 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,860. The trade was a 0.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

