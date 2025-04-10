CenterBook Partners LP Purchases 7,913 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $520,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 760,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,986,000 after purchasing an additional 100,676 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $448,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 13,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar Tree news, Director William W. Douglas III bought 701 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $52,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,275. This represents a 103.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.84.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $72.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.90 and its 200 day moving average is $70.30. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.49 and a 52 week high of $131.42.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

