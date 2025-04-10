Centene (NYSE:CNC) Now Covered by Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Centene from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Centene from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.85.

CNC traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,294,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,644,593. Centene has a twelve month low of $55.03 and a twelve month high of $80.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.78 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Centene will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,536,167,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Centene by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,555,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,358 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,742,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,952 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,469,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,854,000 after buying an additional 1,578,917 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Centene by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,294,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,760,000 after buying an additional 443,121 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

