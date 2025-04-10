Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Insider Sells $109,252.50 in Stock

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.01, for a total transaction of $109,252.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,615.43. This represents a 9.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $439.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $417.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $406.70. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $306.45 and a one year high of $458.92.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% during the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CASY. Stephens upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $438.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.00.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

