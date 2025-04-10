Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Carrier Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 13,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

Carrier Global Stock Up 9.5 %

NYSE CARR opened at $60.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.60. The company has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $53.33 and a 52 week high of $83.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 14.33%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

