Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.92.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CPRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Capri from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Capri from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

CPRI stock opened at $16.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Capri has a 12 month low of $11.86 and a 12 month high of $43.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.59.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.27). Capri had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a positive return on equity of 12.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Capri during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

