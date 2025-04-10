Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Zuckerman Investment Group LLC

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 672,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,009 shares during the quarter. Capital Southwest makes up about 1.5% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC owned 1.33% of Capital Southwest worth $14,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Capital Southwest in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 243.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. 23.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Trading Up 9.7 %

Shares of CSWC stock opened at $19.73 on Thursday. Capital Southwest Co. has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $27.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average of $22.93. The firm has a market cap of $997.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Capital Southwest Cuts Dividend

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 33.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 164.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

