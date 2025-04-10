Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires 199,317 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 424.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 199,317 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $31,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Welltower by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $141.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.87 and a fifty-two week high of $158.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.71. The firm has a market cap of $91.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 3.15%. On average, analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Welltower from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Welltower

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.