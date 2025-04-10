CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Shares of CPMD stock traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,078. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. CannaPharmaRX has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.35.

CannaPharmaRX Company Profile

CannaPharmaRX, Inc operates in the cannabis industry in Canada. It evaluates, negotiates, acquires, and develops various cannabis cultivation projects. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

