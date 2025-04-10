Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Purchased by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Cameco were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Cameco by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 13,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 6,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Glj Research increased their target price on shares of Cameco from $62.76 to $75.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.03.

Shares of CCJ opened at $40.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.10. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 142.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $845.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

