Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Trading Down 12.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) traded down 12.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $23.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Calumet Specialty Products Partners traded as low as $8.78 and last traded at $8.87. 203,988 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 786,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CLMT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

In other news, CFO David Lunin bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.05 per share, with a total value of $32,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,625. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Stephen P. Mawer sold 3,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $47,076.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,514.16. This represents a 1.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.42.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $949.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.76 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, formulating, and marketing of a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products & Solutions, Performance Brands, Montana/Renewables, and Corporate.

