Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (CALM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $3.46 on May 15th

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 3.46 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $13.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.95%. This is a 132.4% increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49.

Cal-Maine Foods has increased its dividend by an average of 401.0% annually over the last three years. Cal-Maine Foods has a payout ratio of 422.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods to earn $4.69 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $13.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 295.1%.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

CALM opened at $92.58 on Thursday. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1 year low of $55.15 and a 1 year high of $116.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The basic materials company reported $10.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $4.59. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.76 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 33.69%. Cal-Maine Foods's revenue for the quarter was up 101.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

CALM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cal-Maine Foods

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $88,965.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,427.17. The trade was a 1.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Further Reading

