Cahill Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Cahill Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.4% of Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6,463.2% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,863,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,121,000 after buying an additional 4,789,621 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,474,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,848,000 after buying an additional 765,645 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,422,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,139,000 after acquiring an additional 151,009 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,121.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,020,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,999,000 after purchasing an additional 133,026 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $60.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $56.64 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.27.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.