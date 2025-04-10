Cahill Wealth Management LLC Purchases 66 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cahill Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 5.4% of Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,349,000. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,923,000. Citrine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,115,000. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $262.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $283.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.10. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $303.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.9854 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

