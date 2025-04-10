Cahill Wealth Management LLC Has $73.19 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cahill Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 37.3% of Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $73,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,343,000. Strategent Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $416,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,382,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $534.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $550.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $616.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $576.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $587.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.