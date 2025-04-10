BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,021,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 84,977 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 1.12% of BWX Technologies worth $113,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,930,000 after buying an additional 54,700 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 23,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,361,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 75,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BWXT. Barclays boosted their target price on BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on BWX Technologies from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.38.

BWX Technologies Stock Up 12.1 %

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $104.40 on Thursday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.21 and a 1 year high of $136.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.71 and its 200-day moving average is $114.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $746.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.16 million. Equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BWX Technologies

In other BWX Technologies news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 45,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $4,900,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,436,613.20. The trade was a 17.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $624,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,520.18. The trade was a 65.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,734,145. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Featured Stories

