Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 3,169.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,916 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.13% of Burlington Stores worth $22,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 178.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 28,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 4,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $1,185,063.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 70,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,797,239.64. The trade was a 6.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BURL. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $334.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $344.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.20.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

BURL stock opened at $246.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.65. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.64 and a twelve month high of $298.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

