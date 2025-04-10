BTIG Research Cuts Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target to $110.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BTIG Research from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FOUR. Barclays lowered their price target on Shift4 Payments from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $143.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.62.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shares of FOUR traded down $5.05 on Thursday, reaching $78.31. 278,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,132. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.62. Shift4 Payments has a 52-week low of $55.87 and a 52-week high of $127.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,094,317.56. This trade represents a 5.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 264,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,287,295.20. The trade was a 0.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,695 shares of company stock worth $1,097,380. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Articles

