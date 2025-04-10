Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Bought by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,692 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,839,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,935 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,354,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,903 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Brookfield by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,771,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Brookfield by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 727,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,735,000 after buying an additional 141,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,948,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,959,000 after purchasing an additional 159,685 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BN opened at $50.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $83.16 billion, a PE ratio of 168.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $38.18 and a 1 year high of $62.78.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 0.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

BN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. CIBC upped their price target on Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Brookfield from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.63.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

