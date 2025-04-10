Brokerages Set MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) PT at C$25.58

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$25.58.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MAG shares. TD Securities upgraded MAG Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on MAG Silver from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.
MAG Silver Stock Performance
MAG Silver Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%.
About MAG Silver
MAG Silver Corp is a Canadian mining company. It is focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district-scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset are the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed in a JV partnership with Fresnillo Plc (56%).
