Brokerages Set Aon plc (NYSE:AON) PT at $386.21

Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $391.13.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners set a $445.00 price target on AON in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AON from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $407.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in AON by 67.9% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in AON in the third quarter worth $229,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 101.2% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,224,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $373.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. AON has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $412.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $390.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.21.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AON will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

