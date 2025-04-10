Brokerages Set Aon plc (NYSE:AON) PT at $386.21

Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $391.13.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners set a $445.00 price target on AON in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AON from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $407.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AON Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AON opened at $373.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. AON has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $412.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $390.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.21.
AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AON will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AON Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.
AON Company Profile
Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.
