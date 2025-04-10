Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Unloaded Rep. Jared Moskowitz

Representative Jared Moskowitz (D-Florida) recently sold shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO). In a filing disclosed on April 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Broadcom stock on March 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY ACTIVE ASSETS (1)” account.

Representative Jared Moskowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 3/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) on 2/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 1/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) on 1/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) on 1/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) on 1/15/2025.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock traded down $10.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $174.77. The stock had a trading volume of 11,253,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,131,581. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $251.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.96.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.46%.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 45.3% during the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $808,000. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 24,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 76.4% in the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 9.8% during the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Broadcom from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,564,585.40. The trade was a 5.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Moskowitz

Jared Evan Moskowitz (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 23rd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moskowitz (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 23rd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jared Evan Moskowitz was born in Coral Springs, Florida. Moskowitz graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and government from George Washington University in 2003 and a law degree from Nova Southeastern University in 2007. Moskowitz’s career experience includes working as the director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management and general counsel with AshBritt Inc.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

