Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Now Covered by Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

BOOT has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective (up previously from $179.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research upped their target price on Boot Barn from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Boot Barn from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.62.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BOOT

Boot Barn Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOOT traded down $5.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.05. The company had a trading volume of 718,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,557. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.66. Boot Barn has a one year low of $88.23 and a one year high of $176.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.75.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boot Barn

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 201.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 1,430.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000.

About Boot Barn

(Get Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.