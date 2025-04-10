Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Booking were worth $78,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 621,874.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 864,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,295,423,000 after purchasing an additional 864,406 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,986,244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $1,958,352,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Booking by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 280,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,394,283,000 after purchasing an additional 95,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,064,161,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Up 10.9 %

Shares of Booking stock opened at $4,616.32 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,180.00 and a 52-week high of $5,337.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4,721.35 and a 200 day moving average of $4,760.98. The company has a market capitalization of $151.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Booking Increases Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.82 by $5.73. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. This is a boost from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 22.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,560.00 to $5,960.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BTIG Research upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Cfra raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,600.00 to $5,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,327.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Booking

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.