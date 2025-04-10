Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $73.04 and last traded at $82.05, with a volume of 1903265 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.22.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BPMC shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.95.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.97 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 77.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 15,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total transaction of $1,660,584.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,691,933.88. This trade represents a 9.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,700. The trade was a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,608 shares of company stock worth $3,319,587 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 132,300.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 11,972.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 28,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 28,615 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

