Blue Edge Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Blue Edge Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 115,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 196.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 17,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 11,562 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 24,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 406,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,969,000 after acquiring an additional 18,766 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $78.42 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $85.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

