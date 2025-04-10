Blue Edge Capital LLC Has $5.68 Million Position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF were worth $5,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,851,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Trading Up 9.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFIV opened at $51.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.23. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 1-year low of $46.17 and a 1-year high of $58.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.02.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.