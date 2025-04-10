Blue Edge Capital LLC Has $4.16 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Channel Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Community Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $268.48 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $303.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $283.35 and its 200 day moving average is $289.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.9854 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

