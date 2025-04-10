Blue Edge Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $146.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.20.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $106.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.61 and a 200-day moving average of $113.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $98.13 and a twelve month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.