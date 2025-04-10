Blue Edge Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Blue Edge Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,248 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 4.8% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Blue Edge Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $30,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 333,731.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,626,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,444,683,000 after acquiring an additional 15,621,963 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,489,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,763,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,724,153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579,169 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,220,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,550,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566,487 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,365.9% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 640,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,234,000 after purchasing an additional 622,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $94.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.21. The stock has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.02 and a 1 year high of $99.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.3037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

