Blue Edge Capital LLC Buys 217 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 63,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 21,738 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,825,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,128,000 after acquiring an additional 195,205 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 210,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after acquiring an additional 41,567 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 106,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 23,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 718,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,262,000 after acquiring an additional 61,262 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.54. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.36 and a one year high of $50.71.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

